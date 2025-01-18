Pushpa 2 box office collection day 44: Allu Arjun's extended version was released on Friday. However, the extra twenty minutes failed to spark enthusiasm among the audience. The movie's earnings stood at ₹1 crore on Friday. Numbers provided by industry tracker Sacnilk indicate that Pushpa 2's worldwide earnings also stagnated.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide
Allu Arjun's movie has earned an estimated ₹1730.5 crore on day 44, January 17. Its overseas collection stands at ₹270.5 crore. According to Pushpa 2 The Rule's movie makers, the movie has become the fastest Indian movie to cross ₹1831 crore collection worldwide.
“ Pushpa 2 The Rule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide," read a post by Mythri movie makers on January 6. So far, there has been no major update from the movie makers about Pushpa 2 worldwide collection.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection day 44
Allu Arjun's movie earned an estimated ₹1 crore on Day 44, January 17. With this, its total earnings are now ₹1,225.7 crore (India Net). So far, the movie has earned ₹338 crore in Telugu, its Hindi version has earned a whopping ₹806 crore. The movie has also performed well in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam where it has earned ₹58.53 crore, ₹7.77 crore, and ₹14.15 crore.
About Pushpa 2 The Rule
The sequel of Pushpa The Rise, Pushpa The Rule revolves around the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, who is a coolie risen to the ranks of sandalwood smuggler. As he continues to establish his illegal business, he begins to face tough opposition from enemies like SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.
Apart from Ally Arjun, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, seasoned actor Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay.