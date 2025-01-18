Pushpa 2 box office collection day 44: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has grossed ₹ 1,730.5 crore worldwide by day 44, with an India net total of ₹ 1,225.7 crore. The extended version released recently failed to attract viewers, earning only ₹ 1 crore on January 17.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 44: Allu Arjun's extended version was released on Friday. However, the extra twenty minutes failed to spark enthusiasm among the audience. The movie's earnings stood at ₹1 crore on Friday. Numbers provided by industry tracker Sacnilk indicate that Pushpa 2's worldwide earnings also stagnated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Allu Arjun's movie has earned an estimated ₹1730.5 crore on day 44, January 17. Its overseas collection stands at ₹270.5 crore. According to Pushpa 2 The Rule's movie makers, the movie has become the fastest Indian movie to cross ₹1831 crore collection worldwide.

“ Pushpa 2 The Rule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide," read a post by Mythri movie makers on January 6. So far, there has been no major update from the movie makers about Pushpa 2 worldwide collection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection day 44 Allu Arjun's movie earned an estimated ₹1 crore on Day 44, January 17. With this, its total earnings are now ₹1,225.7 crore (India Net). So far, the movie has earned ₹338 crore in Telugu, its Hindi version has earned a whopping ₹806 crore. The movie has also performed well in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam where it has earned ₹58.53 crore, ₹7.77 crore, and ₹14.15 crore.

About Pushpa 2 The Rule The sequel of Pushpa The Rise, Pushpa The Rule revolves around the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, who is a coolie risen to the ranks of sandalwood smuggler. As he continues to establish his illegal business, he begins to face tough opposition from enemies like SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.