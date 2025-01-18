The film earned ₹ 164.25 crore on release day and ₹ 529 crore over its extended opening weekend. It had grossed ₹ 1731.15 crore worldwide in the first 44 days, breaking several records and surpassing 'Baahubali 2'.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has failed to regain its initial momentum following the release of an ‘extended’ version on Friday. Initial numbers on Saturday indicated net earning of ₹0.35 crore across all languages on Day 45. The film has earned an estimated ₹1225.65 crore net since its release in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film — starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna — has broken several records with its theatrical run. Earlier this month it also surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing Indian film on record. The reloaded version began screening on January 17 after facing delays due to technical issues.

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, suggested that the film earned ₹0.35 crore on Day 45. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings across languages to ₹1226 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film garnered a whopping ₹164.25 crore on the day of release and concluded its extended opening weekend (Wednesday to Sunday) with total earnings of ₹529 crore. Pushpa 2 earned ₹725.8 crores during its first week in theatres, followed by earnings of ₹264.8 crore during week two and ₹129.5 crore during week three. Collections have gradually dipped — with the film securing ₹69.65 crore in week four and ₹25.25 crore at the end of week five. Week six collections ended at ₹9.7 crore. Gross domestic collection over the first 44 days stood at ₹1461.15 crore.

A language-wise breakdown of the first 44 days indicates that the film has earned a total of ₹338.73 crore in Telugu and ₹806.46 crore in Hindi. It has also garnered ₹58.54 crore through Tamil screenings while the Kannada version secured ₹7.77 crore till day 44 and the Malyalam version earned ₹14.15 crore.