Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 45: Allu Arjun starrer sees dip in earnings, mints only THIS much

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 45: Allu Arjun starrer sees dip in earnings, mints only THIS much

Livemint

The film earned 164.25 crore on release day and 529 crore over its extended opening weekend. It had grossed 1731.15 crore worldwide in the first 44 days, breaking several records and surpassing 'Baahubali 2'.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 45: Allu Arjun starrer sees dip in earnings, mints only THIS much

Pushpa 2: The Rule has failed to regain its initial momentum following the release of an ‘extended’ version on Friday. Initial numbers on Saturday indicated net earning of 0.35 crore across all languages on Day 45. The film has earned an estimated 1225.65 crore net since its release in India.

The film — starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna — has broken several records with its theatrical run. Earlier this month it also surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing Indian film on record. The reloaded version began screening on January 17 after facing delays due to technical issues.

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, suggested that the film earned 0.35 crore on Day 45. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings across languages to 1226 crore.

The film garnered a whopping 164.25 crore on the day of release and concluded its extended opening weekend (Wednesday to Sunday) with total earnings of 529 crore. Pushpa 2 earned 725.8 crores during its first week in theatres, followed by earnings of 264.8 crore during week two and 129.5 crore during week three. Collections have gradually dipped — with the film securing 69.65 crore in week four and 25.25 crore at the end of week five. Week six collections ended at 9.7 crore. Gross domestic collection over the first 44 days stood at 1461.15 crore.

A language-wise breakdown of the first 44 days indicates that the film has earned a total of 338.73 crore in Telugu and 806.46 crore in Hindi. It has also garnered 58.54 crore through Tamil screenings while the Kannada version secured 7.77 crore till day 44 and the Malyalam version earned 14.15 crore.

According to reports, the film has also earned 270.50 crore at the overseas box office in the first 44 days. This adds up to a worldwide collection of 1731.15 crore during the same time period.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.