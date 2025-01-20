Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: In a remarkable achievement for the makers of action drama Pushpa 2 The Rule is winning over the audiences even after a strong 45-day run. The Allu Arjun starrer witnessed a 35% and 15% jump in its box office collection on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Is the movie's box office revival a worldwide phenomenon? Is Pushpa 2 The Rule still earning big overseas? Let's find out.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Dat 46 Worldwide collection The Allu Arjun movie earned an estimated ₹1,732.95 crore worldwide till day 46, January 19, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Pushpa 2 The Rule's moviemakers had declared the action drama as the first Indian film to cross ₹1,830 crore-mark in 32 days.

“Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” read a post by Mythri movie makers on X on January 6.

Since then, there has been no major update by movie makers on Pushpa 2 Worldwide earnings. Absence in any major increase in numbers, provided by Sacnilk, indicate that Pushpa 2 The Rule's global collection has stagnated.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection day 46 The movie has earned an estimated ₹1,227.93 crore after 46 days. The movie regained its momentum during the weekend and witnessed an impressive surge in collection. The Sukumar directorial witnessed a 35% jump in collection from ₹95 lakh (Friday) to ₹1.10 crore (Saturday)

On Sunday, the movie's earnings jumped to ₹1.18 crore. The movie has managed to revive the interest of the audience after the release of its extended version.