Despite a strong 45-day run, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' continues to captivate audiences, witnessing significant box office jumps recently. With worldwide earnings nearing ₹ 1,733 crore, find out how this film maintains its momentum long after its release.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: In a remarkable achievement for the makers of action drama Pushpa 2 The Rule is winning over the audiences even after a strong 45-day run. The Allu Arjun starrer witnessed a 35% and 15% jump in its box office collection on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Is the movie's box office revival a worldwide phenomenon? Is Pushpa 2 The Rule still earning big overseas? Let's find out.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Dat 46 Worldwide collection The Allu Arjun movie earned an estimated ₹1,732.95 crore worldwide till day 46, January 19, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Pushpa 2 The Rule's moviemakers had declared the action drama as the first Indian film to cross ₹1,830 crore-mark in 32 days.

“Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide," read a post by Mythri movie makers on X on January 6.

Since then, there has been no major update by movie makers on Pushpa 2 Worldwide earnings. Absence in any major increase in numbers, provided by Sacnilk, indicate that Pushpa 2 The Rule's global collection has stagnated.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection day 46 The movie has earned an estimated ₹1,227.93 crore after 46 days. The movie regained its momentum during the weekend and witnessed an impressive surge in collection. The Sukumar directorial witnessed a 35% jump in collection from ₹95 lakh (Friday) to ₹1.10 crore (Saturday)

On Sunday, the movie's earnings jumped to ₹1.18 crore. The movie has managed to revive the interest of the audience after the release of its extended version.

The sequel of Pushpa The Rise's reloaded version was released in theatres on January 17. The extended cut features 20-minute added footage, including new scenes.