Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 47: Allu Arjun film sees drop in collection, lags behind Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 47: Allu Arjun film sees drop in collection, lags behind Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 47: After over a month of its theatrical run, the Allu Arjun blockbuster's earnings have declined, as it faces competition from new releases

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 47: Allu Arjun film sees drop in collection, lags behind Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 47: It's been over a month since the Allu Arjun blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. After a bumper start, the movie has now slowed down, earning significantly less than Kangana Ranaut's newly released film ‘Emergency’.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' made a total collection of 1228.43 crore after 47 days of its theatrical run.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 47

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule' earned less than a crore, minting 18 lakhs on Day 47, January 20, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. The earnings are significantly less as compared to its previous day, when the movie minted 1.5 crore, with the bulk of its earnings coming from the Hindi version of the movie.

The same day, Kangana Ranaut starrer film ‘Emergency’ earned 46 lakhs.

Pushpa 2 collection

The Pushpa 2 movie, however, witnessed a slight revival during its seventh weekend (January 18-19), with collections increasing by 35 percent from 95 lakh on Friday to 1.10 crore on Saturday.

By Sunday (January 19), Pushpa 2's earnings rose further to 1.18 crore. As per reports, the renewed interest can be credited to the release of an extended version on January 17, which added 20 minutes of new footage.

Is Pushpa 2 facing competition from new releases?

Although ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ continues to capture attention, new releases are also making waves at the Box Office, giving a stiff competition to the Allu Arjun blockbuster. Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ led the weekend, grossing 4.35 crore on Sunday.

Ram Charan's Game Changer closely followed with 2.50 crore, while ‘Azaad’, with which Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thandani and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aman Devgan made their debut into Bollywood, earned 1.85 crore on the same day, as per data collated by Sacnilk.

