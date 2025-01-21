Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 47: Allu Arjun's action thriller failed to retain its presence at the box office on seventh Monday after its daily earnings tanked by more than 50%. Pushpa 2 The Rule earned an estimated ₹0.65 crore on Monday, January 20.

The sequel of Pushpa The Rise started on a strong note shattering multiple records of movies like RRR, Dangal, etc. After boisterous start, the movie earnings have stagnated. Since its release in December, Pushpa The Rule has broken multiple records and even surpased Baahubali's numbers. Here's a comparison between Pushpa 2 The Rule and Baahubali 2 in terms of collection, overseas earnings, and budget.

Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali A month after its release, Pushpa 2 The Rule remains undefeated champion in terms of highst Indian grosser. The movie had also surpasseed Baahubali 2 in terms of domestic earnings and still need some time to defeat Baahubali2's worldwide collection, according to Sacnilk.

Numbers Pushpa 2 Baahubali 2 Worldwide 1734.65 1788.06 India (Net) 1228.9 1030.42 India (Gross) 1464.15 1416.9 Overseas 270.5 371.16 Budget 400 250

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 47 Pushpa 2 The Rule has earned an estimated ₹65 lakh on Monday, January 20, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The earnings witnessed a sharp fall from its previous day collection as it fell significantly less. The movie had earned an estimated ₹1.5 crore on Sunday. The slump is an indication that the moviemakers failed to revive audience's interest with the release of its extended version on January 17.

Pushpa 2 earnings rose to further ₹1.18 crore on Sunday, which included ₹34 lakh earned from Telugu version, ₹115 lakh earned from Hindi version.