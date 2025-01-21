Hello User
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: Allu Arjun movie likely to record lowest earnings - Check figures here

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: Allu Arjun movie likely to record lowest earnings - Check figures here

Fareha Naaz

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: Allu Arjun movie has seen a decline in box office earnings after a strong boost from the extended cut released on January 17. It seeks to challenge Dangal's title as the highest-grossing Indian film.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: The box office gold rush for Pushpa 2 has slowed, despite an increase after the extended cut's release.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: The sequel to blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has slowed down at the box office. The action thriller registered remarkable increase in box office earnings after the release of extended cut Pushpa 2 Reloaded on January 17. Since then, the numbers shot up with each passing day until Monday.

The extended cut includes 20-minute added footage which takes the run-time to 220 minutes from the earlier 200 minutes, making it one of the longest movies of Indian cinema. The filmmakers cleverly and successfully monetised the fan craze around Allu Arjun as the movie has emerged as the second-highest grosser of Indian Cinema.

The action drama seeks to break Amir Khan's Dangal (2016) records, the highest-grossing Indian film of all time that grossed over 2,080 crore worldwide. Let's find out how far is it from claiming highest-grosser title.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the worldwide box office collection now stands at 1735.40 crore gross, until Day 47. The Sukumar directorial film grossed 270.50 crore in the overseas market and 1464.90 crore gross at the domestic box office.

However, the production house Mythri Movie Makers in a post on January 6 suggested that the movie grossed 1831 crores at the worldwide box office within 32 days. Since then, there has been no major update from the makers on Pushpa 2 Worldwide earnings.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48

Since Friday, the domestic box office collection picked up with every passing day in the seventh week except for Monday when 56.67 percent drop was witnessed. As per early estimates at 8:40 pm, Tuesday's collection stands at 32 lakh net. On Monday, the film struck its lowest collection and netted 65 lakh.

Alongside Allu Arjun, its star cast features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay in key roles.

