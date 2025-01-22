Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: Allu Arjun's action drama's collection is on a downward spiral despite the release of the extended version last week. Pushpa 2 The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has earned an estimated ₹1,229.40 crore (India Net) till day 48, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48 The action drama earned an estimated ₹50 lakh on Tuesday. Pushpa 2 The Rule has witnessed a sharp drop in its collection in the seventh week and may see further fall in numbers in the coming days. On Monday, the movie's collection of ₹65 lakh included ₹25 lakh earned from Telugu and ₹4 lakh earned from Hindi version.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 48 The movie has earned an estimated ₹1,735.4 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. Its overseas collection stood at ₹270.5 crore. The movie has shattered multiple records, including that of RRR, KGF, etc. However, the movie is yet to surpass Dangal's worldwide earnings. Here's how much Allu Arjun's movie needs to earn to surpass Aamir Khan's blockbuster.

Pushpa 2 vs Dangal Aamir Khan's movie revolved around the story of decorated Indian wrestlers, Geeta and Babita, and their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. The movie made decent earnings across India, but created a benchmark in terms of worlwide collection. Dangal earned an estimated ₹2,070.3 crore worldwide. Its overseas earning stands at ₹535 crore. The movie was made with a budget of ₹70 crore.

Pushpa 2 Worlwide Box Office Collection is still trailing Dangal by ₹270 crore. The movie's stagnating box office collection might make it difficult for Sukumar's movie to beat Dangal.