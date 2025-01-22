Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: Allu Arjun's action drama dips, beating Aamir Khan's Dangal an uphill task

Livemint

Pushpa 2 has earned 1,229.40 crore in India and 1,735.4 crore worldwide, but its collections are declining. The film needs to surpass Dangal's 2070.3 crore to break the record, but a significant drop in earnings during its seventh week is dragging its box office prospects.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: Allu Arjun's action drama's collection is on a downward spiral despite the release of the extended version last week. Pushpa 2 The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has earned an estimated 1,229.40 crore (India Net) till day 48, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 48

The action drama earned an estimated 50 lakh on Tuesday. Pushpa 2 The Rule has witnessed a sharp drop in its collection in the seventh week and may see further fall in numbers in the coming days. On Monday, the movie's collection of 65 lakh included 25 lakh earned from Telugu and 4 lakh earned from Hindi version.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 48

The movie has earned an estimated 1,735.4 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. Its overseas collection stood at 270.5 crore. The movie has shattered multiple records, including that of RRR, KGF, etc. However, the movie is yet to surpass Dangal's worldwide earnings. Here's how much Allu Arjun's movie needs to earn to surpass Aamir Khan's blockbuster.

Pushpa 2 vs Dangal

Aamir Khan's movie revolved around the story of decorated Indian wrestlers, Geeta and Babita, and their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. The movie made decent earnings across India, but created a benchmark in terms of worlwide collection. Dangal earned an estimated 2,070.3 crore worldwide. Its overseas earning stands at 535 crore. The movie was made with a budget of 70 crore.

Pushpa 2 Worlwide Box Office Collection is still trailing Dangal by 270 crore. The movie's stagnating box office collection might make it difficult for Sukumar's movie to beat Dangal.

The sequel of Pushpa The Rise was directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in partnership with Sukumar Writings. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay.

