Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 5 : Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has grossed over ₹880 crore worldwide. The action-drama film directed by Sukumar is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Like all movies, Pushpa 2 also saw a dip in its earning on the first Monday of its release. According to the estimates by Sacnilk.com, Allu Arjun's film witnessed a 54.56% decline in net collection on Day 5 of its release.