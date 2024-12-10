Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Allu Arjun’s film sees 55% fall in earnings; crosses 880 crore worldwide

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Allu Arjun’s film sees 55% fall in earnings; crosses ₹880 crore worldwide

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule has surpassed 880 crore in worldwide earnings. The film saw a drop in net collections on Day 5 following its release.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 5

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 5: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has grossed over 880 crore worldwide. The action-drama film directed by Sukumar is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Like all movies, Pushpa 2 also saw a dip in its earning on the first Monday of its release. According to the estimates by Sacnilk.com, Allu Arjun's film witnessed a 54.56% decline in net collection on Day 5 of its release.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office collection

