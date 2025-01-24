Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 50: After smashing multiple records in movie theatres, Allu Arjun's action movie has completed remarkable 50-days of box office run in the country. Sukumar's directorial crossed ₹1230 crore mark at box office on Thursday, January 23.

The movie has continued its strong run at the box office, and witnessed a minor surge in audience footfall after the release of its extended version last week.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 50 The sequel of Pushpa The Rise crossed ₹1230.45 crore box office collection (India Net) after earning ₹50 lakh on day 50, ie Thursday. Its worldwide collection stood at ₹1736.75 crore. The action drama earned an estimated ₹270.5 crore overseas.

According to movie makers, the movie has crossed the ₹1800 crore mark. “#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X on January 6.

About Pushpa 2 The Rule Allu Arjun's blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ has been making headlines ever since it was released on December 5. The sequel was released with massive promotion and broke multiple records on the first day of its release.

The movie remained an unbeatable champion in December. However, the movie lost attention after the release of Game Changer featuring Allu Arjun's cousin Ram Charan.

Pushpa 2 The Rule revolves around the story of a coolie who and his journey into the world of sandalwood smuggling. As he becomes a famous name in the world of smugglers, he faces opposition from people like IPS Shekhawat.