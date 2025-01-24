Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 51: Allu Arjun’s film sees drop in earnings, will it surpass Baahubali and Dangal?

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 51: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been ruling at the box office for nearly two months. Starring Allu Arjun, the film has broken innumerable records ever since its hit the theaters on December 5. However, Pushpa 2 is yet to take over Baahubali 2 and Dangal in terms of the worldwide collection.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Pushpa 2’ movie will finish as the third highest-grossing Indian movie of all time at the worldwide box office. The movie is likely to finish under ₹1750 crores worldwide, remaining behind only Baahubali 2 (1790 crores approx.) and Dangal (2070 crores approx.)

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 51 Speaking of ‘Pushpa 2’'s Box Office collection on Day 51, Allu Arjun's ‘Rule’ seems to have waned. ‘Pushpa 2 : The Rule’ earned only ₹9 lakhs on Friday (Day 51), January 24, as per data collated by Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2's earnings on Day 51 are roughly 80 per cent lower as compared to it's earnings on Day 50. Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹50 lakh on Thursday, and had an overall 8.05 per cent Hindi Occupancy.

At the end of Day 51, Pushpa 2’s grand total is estimated to reach ₹1230.55 crore India net, predicts Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2's steady run Irrespective of the earnings, one notable fact about ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is that despite facing competition from Baby John, Game Changer, Azaad, and Emergency during its run, the film is still successfully playing across the country.

Indian film director and script writer Madhur Bhandarkar, in his recent interview with Firstpost said: “Pushpa 2 is a dub film. People are watching. They gave ₹850 crores in business in the Hindi dubbed version. It’s phenomenal. Pushpa 2 record will take another one decade to break it. I doubt anybody will come closer to it also. So I feel filmmakers should go for more real subjects.”

