Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 52: Allu Arjun starrer film mints THIS amount amid drop in earnings

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 52: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has already completed its half century at the box office and has collected more than ₹1200 crores net in India. On its 52nd day, the movie is still minting money and collected around ₹11 lakh till 5.45 pm, reported trade tracker Sacnilk.com.

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, the film's collection on Day 52 stood at over ₹10 lakh and is still counting. With this, the total earning of the Sukumar-directed movie now stands at ₹1,230.84 crore net in India.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 52: Though the film's worldwide collection of the film on Day 52 are not in yet, the trade tracker website reported that in 51 days, the movie had collected over ₹1736 crores worldwide, including over ₹1466 crores in India and over ₹270 crores at the overseas box office.

This has made Pushpa 2 as third highest blockbuster of all-time, just behind Baahubali 2 ( ₹1790 crores approx.) and Dangal ( ₹2070 crores approx.)

The movie had an overall 16.49 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, registering a 39.69 per cent drop in earnings.

According to movie makers on January 6, the movie has crossed the ₹1800 crore mark. “#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X on January 6.

About Pushpa 2: Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

