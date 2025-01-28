Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 54: It has been nearly two months since Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film was released on the big screen. However, the movie still managed to earn money.

Pushpa 2 continues to maintain its winning streak with the worldwide collection. Although the movie's earnings slumped on Day 54 (8th Monday), the film's worldwide collection has remained steady.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2's worldwide collection stands at ₹1739.7 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 54 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' earned only ₹14 lakhs on Day 54, Monday, January 28. This figure is roughly 86 per cent low as compared to the Allu Arjun blockbuster's earnings on just the previous day, when the movie earned rs 1 crore.

Pushpa 2 is expected to become the third highest grossing film, as per Sacnilk. It's worldwide collection now remains only behind Baahubali 2 (1790 crores approx.) and Dangal (2070 crores approx.) movie's worldwide collection.

So far, Pushpa 2’s gross India collection has been estimated at ₹1468.95 crores, Sacnilk reported. Overseas Pushpa 2 has collected ₹270.75 crores. During its run at the box office, Pushpa 2 overtook Baahubali 2, as well as KGF 2’s collection, emerging as the highest-grossing Telugu film.

Pushpa 2 occupancy Pushpa 2's occupancy declined on Monday. Bengaluru had the highest occupancy of 22 percent, followed by Lucknow, which had an occupancy of 14.25 percent. In Pune, the film’s occupancy was 13.50 percent, while in Mumbai, it was 11.50 percent. With 116 shows, Delhi NCR had an occupancy of 12 percent.