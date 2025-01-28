Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: Nearly two months after making the Indian audience go crazy with Allu Arjun's dance moves, dialogues and stunts, Pushpa 2 The Rule's enthusiasm has fizzled out at the box office. The movie witnessed a sharp drop in its collections on Monday, January 27.

Pushpa 2 The Rule will be available on OTT platform Netflix for streaming from January 30. The movie surpassed Baahubali 2, Dangal, and Jawan to become the biggest Indian opener of all times.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Day 54 The movie has collected ₹1232.44 crore at box office (India Net), according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie's collections dropped significantly to ₹14 lakh on Monday, January 27. The movie witnesed a sudden spike in collection on Republic Day had earned ₹1 crore on January 26.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 54 The sequel of Pushpa The Rise has earned an estimated ₹1739.7 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Allu Arjun's movie collection stands at ₹1232.46 crore (India Net) and 1468.95 (India Gross). Pushpa 2 The Rule's overseas collection remains at ₹270.75 crore after completing 54 days at box office.

Pushpa 2 The Rule OTT release As per Netflix's official announcement, Pushpa 2 The Rule will be available for streaming starting January 30. The film would be available only in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam, as per Netflix's post on X.