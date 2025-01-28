Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: Allu Arjun starrer sees major drop in earnings as theatrical run nears end

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: Allu Arjun's movie sees significant drop in its earnings as the action drama inches closer to the end of its theatrical run ahead of OTT release on Netflix

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated 28 Jan 2025, 06:31 AM IST
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: Nearly two months after making the Indian audience go crazy with Allu Arjun's dance moves, dialogues and stunts, Pushpa 2 The Rule's enthusiasm has fizzled out at the box office. The movie witnessed a sharp drop in its collections on Monday, January 27.

Pushpa 2 The Rule will be available on OTT platform Netflix for streaming from January 30. The movie surpassed Baahubali 2, Dangal, and Jawan to become the biggest Indian opener of all times.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Day 54

The movie has collected 1232.44 crore at box office (India Net), according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie's collections dropped significantly to 14 lakh on Monday, January 27. The movie witnesed a sudden spike in collection on Republic Day had earned 1 crore on January 26.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 54

The sequel of Pushpa The Rise has earned an estimated 1739.7 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Allu Arjun's movie collection stands at 1232.46 crore (India Net) and 1468.95 (India Gross). Pushpa 2 The Rule's overseas collection remains at 270.75 crore after completing 54 days at box office.

Pushpa 2 The Rule OTT release

As per Netflix's official announcement, Pushpa 2 The Rule will be available for streaming starting January 30. The film would be available only in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam, as per Netflix's post on X.

Netflix will premiere Pushpa 2 The Rule's extended version which will feature additional 23 minutes of previously unseen footage. The special version promises a more immersive experience and will provide BTS scenes for the audience. The movie released at box office on December 5, 2024. Pushpa 2 is on the run to become third highest grossing Indian film, and remains only behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, and Baahubali 2, stated industry tracker Sacnilk.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 06:31 AM IST
