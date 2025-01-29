Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: After ruling at the box office for over more than a month, Allu Arjun-starrer is facing steep decline in collection. The movie has earned an estimated ₹1232.75 crore (India Net) so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With few days left for Pushpa 2 OTT release, there has been a massive decline in box office collection earnings on day 55, ie January 28.