Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: After ruling at the box office for over more than a month, Allu Arjun-starrer is facing steep decline in collection. The movie has earned an estimated ₹1232.75 crore (India Net) so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With few days left for Pushpa 2 OTT release, there has been a massive decline in box office collection earnings on day 55, ie January 28.
Allu Arjun's action drama witnessed a sharp decline in a single day and earned merely ₹15 lakh on January 29, compared to ₹30 lakh earned a day ago. The movie had earned ₹1 crore on Sunday as it got the benefit of Republic Day spirit.
