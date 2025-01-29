Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: Allu Arjun starrer’s craze fizzles out nearly two months after release

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: Allu Arjun starrer's collection has dropped significantly as the movie inches closer to complete two months at box office.

Published29 Jan 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: Allu Arjun’s movie collections have dropped significantly.(X)

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: After ruling at the box office for over more than a month, Allu Arjun-starrer is facing steep decline in collection. The movie has earned an estimated 1232.75 crore (India Net) so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With few days left for Pushpa 2 OTT release, there has been a massive decline in box office collection earnings on day 55, ie January 28.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 55

Allu Arjun's action drama witnessed a sharp decline in a single day and earned merely 15 lakh on January 29, compared to 30 lakh earned a day ago. The movie had earned 1 crore on Sunday as it got the benefit of Republic Day spirit.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 07:41 AM IST
