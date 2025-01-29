Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 56: Allu Arjun film sees slight uptick in earnings ahead of its OTT release

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 56: The Allu Arjun blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which hit the big screens on December 5, 2024, has completed over 50 days at the theatres, and is already on its way to its OTT release. But fans are still flocking to movie halls to watch the Sukumar directorial, contributing to Pushpa 2's Box Office collection.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is estimated to earn ₹1232.84 crore after a 56-day-run at the cinemas, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 56 The Pushpa 2 movie managed to earn only ₹7 lakhs on Wednesday (Day 56), January 29. Although the figures are significantly less as compared to the double digit earnings that Pushpa 2 had been making earlier, Day 56's earnings are higher when compared to that of Day 54 (Monday).

On the 8th Monday, the Allu Arjun blockbuster had earned only ₹3 lakhs, which is 57 per cent lower as compared to Wednesday's earnings, as per data collated by Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 collection Pushpa 2: The Rule made a bumper start at the Box Office with a staggering opening of ₹725.8 crore in its first week and continued its merry run in the following weeks. The Allu Arjun blockbuster earned ₹264.8 crore in the second, ₹129.5 crore in the third, and ₹69 crore in the fourth week. Collections, however, continued to dip from the sixth week, with Pushpa 2 earning ₹9.7 crore. The movie minted ₹5.85 crore in the seventh week.

‘Pushpa 2’s collection, however, has been significantly higher than its prequel ‘Pushpa: The Rise’s' collection. The prequel had minted ₹267.55 India net, as compared to ₹1232.84 crore, which Pushpa 2 is likely to earn.

Pushpa 2 OTT Netflix has announced Pushpa 2: The Rule - Reloaded, featuring 23 minutes of additional footage. The extended version will be available for streaming on January 30, but only in Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam languages.

(Disclosure: All earnings have been collected from Sacnilk)