Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57: Is Allu Arjun movie going strong in theatres after OTT release? Find out here

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57: Allu Arjun's action-drama movie made its digital debut on Thursday after a splendid performance at the box office over the past two months. Sukumar directorial movie shattered several records during its 56-day run in theatres and emerged as the second highest grosser of Indian cinema after Amir Khan's Dangal.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earnings dropped 39.69 percent in week 7 despite the release of 20-minute extended cut to boost earnings. The Telugu action- thriller completes 8 weeks at the box office today after December 5 theatrical release.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57 A day after collecting ₹17 lakh, blockbuster movie Pushpa 2: The Rule earned an estimated ₹6 lakh at the domestic box office on Thursday until 6:00 pm, Sacnilk reported. Currently, India box office total stands at ₹1233.02 crore net.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Made on a budget of ₹400–500 crore, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, amassed ₹1740.05 crore gross worldwide, Sacnilk fugures until Day 54 suggest. In the overseas market it grossed ₹270.75 crore while the India gross collection stands at ₹1469.30 crore. Both of these figures add up to give worldwide box office collection.

Pushpa 2 OTT release The biggest Indian box office (BO) opener of all time received strong response from audience after it released on OTT platform Netflix on January 30. The movie is available on the streaming giant in four languages with 23 minutes of extra footage.

A post by the streaming giant on social media states, "Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on January 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada!"

Pushpa 2, one of the longest Indian films ever with a runtime of 200–224 minutes features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh, alongside lead actor Allu Arjun.