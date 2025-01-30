Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57: Is Allu Arjun movie going strong in theatres after OTT release? Find out here

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57: Allu Arjun's blockbuster movie is now streaming on Netflix, featuring 23 minutes of additional content. The film saw a 39.69% drop in earnings in week 7 despite release of extended cut.

Fareha Naaz
Published30 Jan 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Advertisement
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57: Allu Arjun’s movie is now available on the streaming giant Netflix in four languages with 23 minutes of extra footage.(Screengrab from YouTube/Mythri Movie Makers)

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57: Allu Arjun's action-drama movie made its digital debut on Thursday after a splendid performance at the box office over the past two months. Sukumar directorial movie shattered several records during its 56-day run in theatres and emerged as the second highest grosser of Indian cinema after Amir Khan's Dangal.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earnings dropped 39.69 percent in week 7 despite the release of 20-minute extended cut to boost earnings. The Telugu action- thriller completes 8 weeks at the box office today after December 5 theatrical release.

Advertisement
Also Read | Ponman review: Basil Joseph movie leaves netizens buzzing, ‘Best adaptation’

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57

A day after collecting 17 lakh, blockbuster movie Pushpa 2: The Rule earned an estimated 6 lakh at the domestic box office on Thursday until 6:00 pm, Sacnilk reported. Currently, India box office total stands at 1233.02 crore net.

Also Read | Meryl Streep’s dramatic escape from LA fire: How she survived

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Made on a budget of 400–500 crore, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, amassed 1740.05 crore gross worldwide, Sacnilk fugures until Day 54 suggest. In the overseas market it grossed 270.75 crore while the India gross collection stands at 1469.30 crore. Both of these figures add up to give worldwide box office collection.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 OTT release

The biggest Indian box office (BO) opener of all time received strong response from audience after it released on OTT platform Netflix on January 30. The movie is available on the streaming giant in four languages with 23 minutes of extra footage.

Also Read | Companion movie review: Shocking moments, and one unforgettable performance

A post by the streaming giant on social media states, "Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on January 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada!"

Pushpa 2, one of the longest Indian films ever with a runtime of 200–224 minutes features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh, alongside lead actor Allu Arjun.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsPushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57: Is Allu Arjun movie going strong in theatres after OTT release? Find out here
First Published:30 Jan 2025, 06:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts