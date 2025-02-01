Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 59: Allu Arjun's movie entered 9th week on Friday with digital debut of Sukumar directorial film on Netflix. The Telugu action thriller is few steps away from taking over second highest grosser title of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become the second biggest Indian movie worldwide. Baahubali 2's worldwide gross stands at ₹1742.3 crore.

Announcing action thriller's premiere on OTT platform, Mythri Movie makers in a post on Instagram stated, “Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on 30 January in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!”

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was made on a budget of ₹400–500 crore, raked in ₹1740.95 crore gross worldwide until 56th day at the box office, as per estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, it did a business of ₹271 crore gross at the domestic box office and minted ₹1469.95 crore gross in the overseas market.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 59 At the domestic box office, the action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule collected an estimated ₹3 lakh on Saturday until 8:00 pm, according to Sacnilk. On Friday, it raked in ₹5 lakh net at the India box office. Currently, its India box office total stands at ₹1233.38 crore net.

The 20-minute extended cut released in Week 7, which aimed to boost collection, failed to make a significant mark as the earnings dropped 39.69 percent in this week as compared with the previous week. Pushpa 2 collected ₹5.85 crore net in seventh week while it netted ₹9.7 crore in Week 6. According to movie makers, Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian movie to cross ₹1831 crore mark worldwide on January 6.

