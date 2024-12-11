Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: In India, the action-drama's total collection was reported to be approximately ₹ 645.95 crore net by Day 6.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 6: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has grossed nearly ₹950 crore worldwide. The action-drama film directed by Sukumar is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Pushpa 2 also saw a dip in its earning on the first Tuesday of its release. According to the estimates by Sacnilk.com, Allu Arjun's film witnessed a 18.70% decline in net collection on Day 6 of its release.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office collection According to Sacnilk's early trends, the film which had earned a whooping ₹141.05 crore on its first Sunday, witnessed a massive drop of 18.70 per cent on Day 6. The film earned ₹52.50 crore in all languages on Tuesday.

In the regional language breakdown, Pushpa 2 earned ₹11 crore in Telugu, ₹2.6 crore, in Tamil, ₹40,00,000 in Kannada, and ₹50,00,000 in Malayalam on Day 6. In Hindi language, the film did well as it earned ₹38 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India Day 6 In India, the action-drama's total collection was reported to be approximately ₹645.95 crore net by Day 6. Of this, Pushpa 2 earned ₹222.6 crore in Telugu, ₹370.1 crore in Hindi language.

Its Tamil version collected ₹37.10 crore, while it earned ₹4.55 crore in Kannada and ₹11.7 crore in Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide collection According to data from Sacnilk.com, the film crossed is nearing the ₹950 crore worldwide on Day 6. The film is now inching closer to the elite ₹1,000 crore club — a marker hit by approximately half a dozen films till date.

With this, the Allu Arjun starrer overtook popular horror-comedy Stree 2 on Tuesday to become the second highest Indian grosser of the year.