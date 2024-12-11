Hello User
Next Story
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Slump in earnings continues as Allu Arjun's film nears 950 crore worldwide

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Slump in earnings continues as Allu Arjun’s film nears ₹950 crore worldwide

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: In India, the action-drama's total collection was reported to be approximately 645.95 crore net by Day 6.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2 The Rule is nearing the elite 1,000 crore-club

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 6: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has grossed nearly 950 crore worldwide. The action-drama film directed by Sukumar is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Pushpa 2 also saw a dip in its earning on the first Tuesday of its release. According to the estimates by Sacnilk.com, Allu Arjun's film witnessed a 18.70% decline in net collection on Day 6 of its release.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office collection

According to Sacnilk's early trends, the film which had earned a whooping 141.05 crore on its first Sunday, witnessed a massive drop of 18.70 per cent on Day 6. The film earned 52.50 crore in all languages on Tuesday.

In the regional language breakdown, Pushpa 2 earned 11 crore in Telugu, 2.6 crore, in Tamil, 40,00,000 in Kannada, and 50,00,000 in Malayalam on Day 6. In Hindi language, the film did well as it earned 38 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India Day 6

In India, the action-drama's total collection was reported to be approximately 645.95 crore net by Day 6. Of this, Pushpa 2 earned 222.6 crore in Telugu, 370.1 crore in Hindi language.

Its Tamil version collected 37.10 crore, while it earned 4.55 crore in Kannada and 11.7 crore in Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide collection

According to data from Sacnilk.com, the film crossed is nearing the 950 crore worldwide on Day 6. The film is now inching closer to the elite 1,000 crore club — a marker hit by approximately half a dozen films till date.

With this, the Allu Arjun starrer overtook popular horror-comedy Stree 2 on Tuesday to become the second highest Indian grosser of the year.

Pushpa 2 breaks records

  • It is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to cross the 900 crores milestone.
  • Pushpa 2 is the first Hindi film to surpass the 70 crore mark on two separate days - Opening day [Thursday] and third day [Saturday].
  • It has emerged as the highest scorer in its first 3 days.
  • It achieved highest opening day ever [Hindi].
  • It achieved highest non-holiday and non-festival opening day ever [Hindi].
  • It achieved highest opening day for a dubbed film [Hindi] ever.

