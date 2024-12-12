Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: The film experienced a decline in earnings but remains popular, highlighting its success as the fastest Indian movie to join the elite box office club.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 7: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has grossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide. With this feat, the action-drama film directed by Sukumar has become the fastest Indian movie to enter the ‘elite club’ — a marker hit by approximately half a dozen films till date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The craze for the grand sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ had not staggered even on the 7th day of its release; despite it being the middle of the week (Wednesday), Pushpa 2 managed to earn ₹42 crore at the Indian box office.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has witnessed a 18.53% fall in its earning from yesterday. However, it still garnered a net of ₹42 crore in the middle of a work-week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the regional language breakdown, Pushpa 2 earned ₹9 crore in Telugu, ₹2 crore in Tamil, ₹60,00,000 in Kannada, and ₹40,00,000 in Malayalam on Day 6. In Hindi language, the film did well and earned ₹30 crore.

Ever since the Allu Arjun film entered its 1st weekdays, Pushpa 2, which earned a whooping ₹141.05 crore on its first Sunday, witnessed a drop in earnings.

The fall on Monday was massive, at 54.31%. The same downward trend was followed on Tuesday, as the earnings fell by another 20.02%, and on Wednesday (Day 7), it fell by another 18.53%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India Day 7 In India, the action-drama's total collection was reported to be approximately ₹687 crore net by Day 7. Of this, Pushpa 2 earned ₹232.75 crore in Telugu, ₹398.1 crore in Hindi language.