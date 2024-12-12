Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Allu Arjun's action drama crosses 1,000 crore-mark globally

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Allu Arjun's action drama crosses ₹1,000 crore-mark globally

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: The film experienced a decline in earnings but remains popular, highlighting its success as the fastest Indian movie to join the elite box office club.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2 The Rule earned 687 crore net in India by Day 7,

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 7: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has grossed 1,000 crore worldwide. With this feat, the action-drama film directed by Sukumar has become the fastest Indian movie to enter the ‘elite club’ — a marker hit by approximately half a dozen films till date.

The craze for the grand sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ had not staggered even on the 7th day of its release; despite it being the middle of the week (Wednesday), Pushpa 2 managed to earn 42 crore at the Indian box office.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has witnessed a 18.53% fall in its earning from yesterday. However, it still garnered a net of 42 crore in the middle of a work-week.

In the regional language breakdown, Pushpa 2 earned 9 crore in Telugu, 2 crore in Tamil, 60,00,000 in Kannada, and 40,00,000 in Malayalam on Day 6. In Hindi language, the film did well and earned 30 crore.

Ever since the Allu Arjun film entered its 1st weekdays, Pushpa 2, which earned a whooping 141.05 crore on its first Sunday, witnessed a drop in earnings.

The fall on Monday was massive, at 54.31%. The same downward trend was followed on Tuesday, as the earnings fell by another 20.02%, and on Wednesday (Day 7), it fell by another 18.53%.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India Day 7

In India, the action-drama's total collection was reported to be approximately 687 crore net by Day 7. Of this, Pushpa 2 earned 232.75 crore in Telugu, 398.1 crore in Hindi language.

Its Tamil version collected 39 crore, while it earned 5.05 crore in Kannada and 12.1 crore in Malayalam.

