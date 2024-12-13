Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action-drama has become the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Sukumar directorial continued its extraordinary performance at the box office on Day 8 too, grossing ₹37.9 crore in the Indian markets.

Pushpa 2 has remained unchallenged throughout the weekend and beyond to go past the ₹1,000 crore benchmark on its 7th day, as per Sacnilk..

With its continued performance at the box office globally, Allu Arjun's movie is all set to challenge SS Rajamouli's epic all-time blockbuster Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion, which is the second highest-grossing Indian film globally.

Pushpa 2 had become the fastest Indian film to gross ₹1,000 crore in worldwide collection, beating Baahubali 2, which took 10-11 days to reach this landmark figure. Baahubali 2 was the second Indian movie after Aamir Khan's Dangal to hit this milestone.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office collection As Pushpa 2 enters its second weekend, a peek into gross earnings of Allu Arjun's film at the end of 8 days.

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 grossed a net of ₹37.9 crore on Thursday, despite a fall of 12.57%.

In the regional language breakdown, Pushpa 2 earned ₹8 crore in Telugu, ₹1.8 crore in Tamil, ₹30,00,000 in Kannada, and ₹30,00,000 in Malayalam on Day 6. In Hindi language, the film earned ₹27.5 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India Day 8

In India, the action-drama's total collection was reported to be approximately ₹726.25 crore net by Day 8. Of this, Pushpa 2 earned ₹241.9 crore in Telugu, and ₹425.6 crore in Hindi language.