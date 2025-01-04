Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 30: Allu Arjun's movie is a massive hit and its proof is the public worldwide watching the film in theatres even after a month of its release. Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rule worldwide earnings stood at ₹1685 crore on Day 30, ie January 4, 2025, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

While Sacnilk's estimated data suggests the movie's earnings will be around ₹1685 crore, the movie makers have already declared Pushpa 2 The Rule to be the fastest Indian movie to cross the ₹1700 crore mark.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 30 The sequel of Pushpa The Rise has earned an estimated ₹1685 crore till Friday, January 3. According to Mythri Movie Makers' post on January 2, Pushpa THe Rule has earned ₹1799 crore in 29 days.

“Pushpa2TheRule is RULING THE INDIAN BOX OFFICE with its record breaking run. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER GROSSES 1799 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 4 weeks,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Day 30 The movie entered its fifth week on Friday after its blockbuster performance since its opening. It is also maintaining momentum in its global box office collection. On its 30th day after release, Pushpa 2 The Rule earned an estimated ₹3.85 crore.

Despite persistent interest among viewers, the movie's magic seemed to have faded in its fourth week after the film witnessed a 21% drop in its earnings from ₹5 crore to ₹3.85 crore on Friday.