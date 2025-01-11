Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 37: Allu Arjun's action drama is losing steam after ruling the movie theatres for over five weeks. So far, the movie has earned an estimated ₹1718.35 crore worldwide, according to sacnilk.
Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office collection on day 37 stood at ₹1.09 crore (India Net). However, the movie may receive a surge in audience interest after the release of its extended version on January 17.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 37
According to data provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa The Rise's sequel has earned an estimated ₹1718.35 crore (worldwide). The movie's overseas collection stands at ₹270 crore, and its India gross collection stands at ₹1448.35 crore. Pushpa 2 The Rule movie makers have already declared it a box office hit and claim that it has earned ₹1831 crore.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 37
The Telugu movie continues to draw significant interest from Hindi-speaking audiences. Pushpa 2 The Rule's Hindi version was more profitable than its Telugu version on January 10.
The movie has earned an estimated ₹1216.09 crore (India Net) till Day 37. On Friday, its total collection was at ₹1.09 crore, including ₹14 lakh earned in Telugu version, and ₹95 lakh earned in Hindi version.
About Pushpa 2: The Rule
Pushpa 2 The Rule is the sequel of Pushpa The Rise released on 17 December 2021. The first part of the movie was a massive hit, however, its sequel broke all record and has become one of the massive hits at box office. The movie has been directed by Sukumar, its powerful music has been directed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa 2 The Rule has been produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar. Its budget stands at ₹400–500 crore.