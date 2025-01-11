Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 37: Allu Arjun's movie loses steam, check overseas earnings

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 37: Allu Arjun's movie loses steam, check overseas earnings

Livemint , Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 37: Allu Arjun's movie is losing steam after nearly five weeks of a successful box office run.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 37: Here is how much Allu Arjun's movie has earned worldwide

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 37: Allu Arjun's action drama is losing steam after ruling the movie theatres for over five weeks. So far, the movie has earned an estimated 1718.35 crore worldwide, according to sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office collection on day 37 stood at 1.09 crore (India Net). However, the movie may receive a surge in audience interest after the release of its extended version on January 17.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 37

According to data provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa The Rise's sequel has earned an estimated 1718.35 crore (worldwide). The movie's overseas collection stands at 270 crore, and its India gross collection stands at 1448.35 crore. Pushpa 2 The Rule movie makers have already declared it a box office hit and claim that it has earned 1831 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 37

The Telugu movie continues to draw significant interest from Hindi-speaking audiences. Pushpa 2 The Rule's Hindi version was more profitable than its Telugu version on January 10.

The movie has earned an estimated 1216.09 crore (India Net) till Day 37. On Friday, its total collection was at 1.09 crore, including 14 lakh earned in Telugu version, and 95 lakh earned in Hindi version.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2 The Rule is the sequel of Pushpa The Rise released on 17 December 2021. The first part of the movie was a massive hit, however, its sequel broke all record and has become one of the massive hits at box office. The movie has been directed by Sukumar, its powerful music has been directed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa 2 The Rule has been produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar. Its budget stands at 400–500 crore.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.