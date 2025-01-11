Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 37: Allu Arjun's movie is losing steam after nearly five weeks of a successful box office run.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 37: Allu Arjun's action drama is losing steam after ruling the movie theatres for over five weeks. So far, the movie has earned an estimated ₹1718.35 crore worldwide, according to sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office collection on day 37 stood at ₹1.09 crore (India Net). However, the movie may receive a surge in audience interest after the release of its extended version on January 17.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 37 According to data provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa The Rise's sequel has earned an estimated ₹1718.35 crore (worldwide). The movie's overseas collection stands at ₹270 crore, and its India gross collection stands at ₹1448.35 crore. Pushpa 2 The Rule movie makers have already declared it a box office hit and claim that it has earned ₹1831 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 37 The Telugu movie continues to draw significant interest from Hindi-speaking audiences. Pushpa 2 The Rule's Hindi version was more profitable than its Telugu version on January 10.

The movie has earned an estimated ₹1216.09 crore (India Net) till Day 37. On Friday, its total collection was at ₹1.09 crore, including ₹14 lakh earned in Telugu version, and ₹95 lakh earned in Hindi version.