Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide day 41: Allu Arjun's movie earnings sharply dropped in its sixth week. Movie makers are hoping to make some gains with the release of a reloaded version

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 41: Five weeks after ruling the movie theatres, Allu Arjun's movie earnings are declining. The movie earned an estimated ₹1.5 crore on Tuesday, January 14. Its worldwide earnings stood at ₹1726.25 crore till Wednesday, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. Earnings may revive after Pushpa 2 The Rule's reloaded version will be in movie theatres from January 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The excitement around the sequel of Pushpa The Rise seemed to have fizzled out as there was no major rise in number of audience on January 14, which was a holiday in several states due to Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and other harvest festival celebrations.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection 41: Check worldwide earnings The sequel of Pushpa The Rise has earned an estimated ₹1726.25 crore worldwide till day 41, according to Sacnilk. Its overseas earnings stood at ₹270.15 crore. However, the movie makers have already declared it as the highest Indian movie to earn more than ₹1800 crore worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Pushpa 2 is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide," read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on January 6.

Pushpa 2 reloaded released on January 17 The movie makers have also announced that Allu Arjun movie's reloaded version, with an additional twenty minutes, will be released in movie theatres on January 17. The extended version was supposed to be released on January 11, but due to some technical glitch, the reloaded version's release date was postponed to January 17.