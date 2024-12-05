Hello User
Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 1 likely to thrash all records: Allu Arjun’s movie expected to mint ₹250 crore on release date

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun, was released on December 5 amid high expectations. Early predictions suggest it could break records, possibly surpassing Jawan's opening day collections. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has finally hit theatres today, and expectations are sky-high for the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster. Early predictions suggest that the film could break several records, with prominent trade analyst Taran Adarsh hinting at its potential to surpass the Day 1 collection of Bollywood’s biggest releases.

Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the fierce competition Pushpa 2 might pose to films like Jawan and Animal. According to him, the movie could challenge the 65.50 crore opening-day record of Jawan (Hindi version) and Animal's 54.75 crore non-holiday debut.

These numbers have set a high bar, but the buzz surrounding Pushpa 2 indicates it could emerge as an industry game-changer.

The advance booking numbers have already showcased the overwhelming excitement for Pushpa 2. Sacnilk reports indicate that the film crossed 100 crore in advance bookings across India, setting a benchmark for other films.

With a release across nearly 40,000 shows in India, Pushpa 2 is one of the most widely distributed films in the country’s cinematic history.

The film, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun in his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Known for its gritty storyline and mass appeal, the sequel promises to deliver even higher stakes, intense drama and action-packed sequences.

While fans must wait for the official opening-day collection figures, early trends suggest Pushpa 2 is set for a record-breaking weekend. Industry insiders predict that the film could easily cross 250 crore worldwide in its first day, making it a milestone event for Indian cinema, as per Sacnilk.

Jawan vs Animal box office

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, earned 553.87 crore in India net and 915 crore globally, with 255 crore from overseas.

On the other hand, Jawan led with 640.25 crore India net and 1,160 crore worldwide, including 400 crore overseas. The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan was a historic success for Indian cinema.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
