Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun's action-drama is now the biggest Hindi grosser at the Indian Box Office. With a net of ₹607.35 crore in Hindi, Pushpa 2 surpassed Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 ( ₹598 crore net) on Day 14.

This feat comes as the Sukumar directorial continues its superhit lap at the Box Office despite the end of its second week on the big screen. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has minted a massive ₹1,366.6 crore worldwide by the end of Wednesday, Day 14 of its theatrical run.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 14 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2's earnings fell 10.92% from yesterday. However, it still minted a massive ₹20.8 crore net crore on a Wednesday.

In the regional language breakdown, Pushpa 2 earned ₹3.25 crore in Telugu, ₹1 crore in Tamil, ₹15,00,000 in Kannada, and ₹15,00,000 in Malayalam on Day 14. In the Hindi language, the film did exceptionally well and earned ₹16.25 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India In India, the action-drama's total collection was reported to be approximately ₹973.2 crore net by Day 14. Of this, Pushpa 2 earned ₹293.3 crore in Telugu, a whopping ₹607.35 crore in Hindi, and ₹51.6 crore in Tamil language. Its Kannada version collected ₹7.02 crore, while it earned ₹13.93 crore in Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 yet to beat THIS movie in all-time India net box office collection Despite the tremendous success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Indian box office, there remains one film it has not surpassed to become an all-time hit.

The Sukumar-directed movie currently has a net income of ₹973.2 crore at the Indian box office and ranks as the second-top movie in India (in all languages).

SS Rajamouli's epic Baahubali 2 still remains the front-runner for the highest net-earning film in India, ahead of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Baahubali 2 had earned a net of ₹1,030.42 crore during its theatrical run.

