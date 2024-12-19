Hello User
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection 14: Allu Arjun starrer surpasses Stree 2 to become top-grossing Hindi film in India

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection 14: Allu Arjun starrer surpasses Stree 2 to become top-grossing Hindi film in India

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 14: The Allu Arjun starrer has minted a massive 1,366.6 crore worldwide. 

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 14: In India, the action-drama's total collection was reported to be approximately 973.2 crore net by Day 14.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun's action-drama is now the biggest Hindi grosser at the Indian Box Office. With a net of 607.35 crore in Hindi, Pushpa 2 surpassed Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 ( 598 crore net) on Day 14.

This feat comes as the Sukumar directorial continues its superhit lap at the Box Office despite the end of its second week on the big screen. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has minted a massive 1,366.6 crore worldwide by the end of Wednesday, Day 14 of its theatrical run.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 14

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2's earnings fell 10.92% from yesterday. However, it still minted a massive 20.8 crore net crore on a Wednesday.

In the regional language breakdown, Pushpa 2 earned 3.25 crore in Telugu, 1 crore in Tamil, 15,00,000 in Kannada, and 15,00,000 in Malayalam on Day 14. In the Hindi language, the film did exceptionally well and earned 16.25 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India

In India, the action-drama's total collection was reported to be approximately 973.2 crore net by Day 14. Of this, Pushpa 2 earned 293.3 crore in Telugu, a whopping 607.35 crore in Hindi, and 51.6 crore in Tamil language. Its Kannada version collected 7.02 crore, while it earned 13.93 crore in Malayalam.

With a net of 607.35 crore in Hindi, Pushpa 2 is now the biggest Hindi grosser at the Indian Box Office, surpassing Stree 2 ( 598 crore net) on Day 14.

Pushpa 2 yet to beat THIS movie in all-time India net box office collection

Despite the tremendous success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Indian box office, there remains one film it has not surpassed to become an all-time hit.

The Sukumar-directed movie currently has a net income of 973.2 crore at the Indian box office and ranks as the second-top movie in India (in all languages).

SS Rajamouli's epic Baahubali 2 still remains the front-runner for the highest net-earning film in India, ahead of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Baahubali 2 had earned a net of 1,030.42 crore during its theatrical run.

Pushpa 2 stars on IMDb list

Pushpa 2 lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have not only managed to enthrall the audience but have also made it to 'IMDb's Most Popular Celebrity List.' Allu Arjun secured the second spot on the list, while Rashmika Mandanna ranked fifth.

