Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: The Allu Arjun blockbuster continues to maintain momentum at the Box Office. As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹11.47 crore, making its total collection inch closer to ₹1,500 crore

Pushpa 2 Collection ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which opened in theatres on December 5, has performed massively during the first 13 days.

As per Sacnilk, 'Pushpa 2' earned ₹26.95 crore on Monday (Day 12) and ₹23.35 crore on Tuesday (Day 13). On Wednesday, Day 14, the collection stood at ₹9.64 as of 6 pm, with the total expected to rise during the evening and night shows.

As the action drama continues to maintain strong momentum in its second week, the movie is on track to surpass the collections of Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection As of Tuesday, December 17, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has earned an estimated ₹1,336.2 crore worldwide. This collection surpasses the records of SS 'Rajamouli's RRR', which raked in ₹1,230 crore, and ‘Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2’, which earned ₹1,215 crore globally.

Pushpa 2 stars on IMDb list Pushpa 2 lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have not only managed to enthrall the audience but have also made it to 'IMDb's Most Popular Celebrity List.' Allu Arjun secured the second spot on the list, while Rashmika Mandanna ranked fifth.

More about Pushpa 2 movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ generated significant buzz even before its release, largely due to the intense promotional efforts by the filmmakers.