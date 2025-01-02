Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Arjun Kapoor starrer continues its impressive performance at the box office even as it nears one month mark on the big screen in a few days.

A day after witnessing a whopping 70% rise in its earnings, Sukumar directorial movie collected ₹2.69 crore net on Thursday, according to early estimates of film industry tracker Sacnilk at 6:15 pm. So far, the movie has netted a total of ₹1187.44 crore at the domestic box office.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Considering its business at the worldwide box office, the action thriller grossed ₹266.25 crore in the overseas market and ₹1412.75 crore gross in the domestic market until Day 28, taking global collection to ₹1679 crore.

The Tollywood blockbuster with pan-India approach, achieved this feat despite many new releases like Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John. Notably, Pushpa 2 Hindi version is a major hit even among its Bollywood competitors. The film has not only minted huge sums from its Hindi version but also emerged as the top-grossing Hindi film in India. On Thursday, Hindi version collected ₹9.5 crore net.

Also Read | Stampede during Pushpa 2 screening reinforces need for celebrity accountability

However, Mythri Movie Makers announced that Pushpa 2 The Rule is the fastest movie to surpass ₹1,700 crore mark on December 26. The Instagram post suggests that the blockbuster grossed ₹1760 crores worldwide in 25 days. It is now the second highest grosser of Indian cinema after Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Dangal, the biggest grosser in the history of Indian cinema, collected ₹2070 crore.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 BO collection Day 27: Allu Arjun movie continues its merry run