Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 29: Can Allu Arjun movie cross 2,000 crore mark with THIS collection on Jan 2

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 29: Can Allu Arjun movie cross ₹2,000 crore mark with THIS collection on Jan 2

Written By Fareha Naaz

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Allu Arjun starrer made with a budget of 400-500 crore, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles. Check all updates about its Box Office numbers here.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Mythri Movie Makers film announced that it crossed 1,700 crore in just 25 days.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Arjun Kapoor starrer continues its impressive performance at the box office even as it nears one month mark on the big screen in a few days.

A day after witnessing a whopping 70% rise in its earnings, Sukumar directorial movie collected 2.69 crore net on Thursday, according to early estimates of film industry tracker Sacnilk at 6:15 pm. So far, the movie has netted a total of 1187.44 crore at the domestic box office.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Considering its business at the worldwide box office, the action thriller grossed 266.25 crore in the overseas market and 1412.75 crore gross in the domestic market until Day 28, taking global collection to 1679 crore.

The Tollywood blockbuster with pan-India approach, achieved this feat despite many new releases like Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John. Notably, Pushpa 2 Hindi version is a major hit even among its Bollywood competitors. The film has not only minted huge sums from its Hindi version but also emerged as the top-grossing Hindi film in India. On Thursday, Hindi version collected 9.5 crore net.

However, Mythri Movie Makers announced that Pushpa 2 The Rule is the fastest movie to surpass 1,700 crore mark on December 26. The Instagram post suggests that the blockbuster grossed 1760 crores worldwide in 25 days. It is now the second highest grosser of Indian cinema after Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Dangal, the biggest grosser in the history of Indian cinema, collected 2070 crore.

Its star cast features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles, alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Made on a budget of 400-500 crore, it's runtime is 200 minutes, making it is one of the longest Indian films.

