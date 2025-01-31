Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57: While Allu Arjun's film is about to finish its 8th week in theatres, the Telugu action thriller is still inches away from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become the second biggest Indian movie worldwide.

Pushpa 2 The Rule, with a gross collection of ₹1740.95 crore globally, still has to earn nearly ₹50 crore to overtake the ₹1,790 crore grosser Baahubali 2. Aamir Khan's Dangal, with a gross collection of ₹2,070 crore, is still a distant goal for Pushpa 2.

The makers of Pushpa 2 had hoped to cover the difference in its earnings from what they reported on January 6 by releasing a 20-minute extended cut of the film on January 17. However, the film has only been able to keep its head above water.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise was made on a budget of ₹400–500 crore and amassed a gross of ₹1740.95 crore worldwide.

It grossed ₹271 crore in the overseas market, while the India gross collection stands at ₹1469.95 crore. Together, these figures add up to the worldwide box office collection.

It is still nearly ₹100 crore away from what its makers said it had made on January 6. And with the current momentum of earnings for Pushpa 2, the film is unlikely to cross even the ₹1800 crore mark in the worldwide collection.

According to Pushpa 2 The Rule's movie makers, the movie became the fastest Indian movie to cross ₹1831 crore collection worldwide on January 6.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 57 Pushpa 2 The Rule earned an estimated ₹12 lakh at the domestic box office on Thursday, according to Sacnilk. Currently, its India box office total stands at ₹1233.27 crore net.

Pushpa 2 OTT release The biggest Indian box office opener of all time, Pushpa 2, is now available on the digital streaming platform Netflix. The OTT audience has responded strongly to the movie.

The movie is available on the streaming giant in four languages with 23 minutes of extra footage.