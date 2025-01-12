Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office collection worldwide Day 38: Allu Arjun's movie sees fresh interest from audience, earns THIS much

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection worldwide Day 38: Allu Arjun's movie sees fresh interest from audience, earns THIS much

Livemint , Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 38: The movie continues to witness a strong response from the audience. The movie earnings are likely to increase next week given the release of its extended version.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 38: Allu Arjun's movie witnesses another surge in collection on Saturday,

Pushpa 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 38: Allu Arjun's movie revived its earnings on the sixth weekend after its release, earning an estimated 2 crore (India Net) on Saturday, January 11. According to Sacnilk, the movie's worldwide collection stands at 1719.7 crore.

Heightened interest came days before the announcement that Pushpa 2 The Rule's extended version would be released on January 17. Here are full details about Pushpa 2 The Rule's Box Office Collection on January 11.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Worldwide Day 38

The movie's box office worldwide collection stands at 1719.7 crore thirty-eight days after its release, as per Sacnilk data. Pushpa The Rise's sequel's overseas collection stands at 270 crore.

According to movie makers, Pushpa The Rule has already crossed the 1800 crore mark and has become the highest-grossing Indian film in history. “#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide," read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 38

After breaking various Indian cinema records, Allu Arjun movie collected 1.13 crore net on Saturday at 7:40 pm. So far, the Tollywood movie has netted a total of 1217.28 crore at the domestic box office.

The Tollywood movie has earned an estimated 2 crore on the 38th day of its release, ie January 11. The movie is maintaining strong momentum even on its sixth Saturday. However, there has been a gradual decline in earnings. Pushpa 2 The Rule earned 5 crore on its fifth Saturday compared to 2 crore earned on sixth Saturday.

The movie was released theatrically on 5 December 2024, the original movie was released in Telugu language, whereas other versions of the movie were Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

