Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 38: The movie continues to witness a strong response from the audience. The movie earnings are likely to increase next week given the release of its extended version.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 38: Allu Arjun's movie revived its earnings on the sixth weekend after its release, earning an estimated ₹2 crore (India Net) on Saturday, January 11. According to Sacnilk, the movie's worldwide collection stands at ₹1719.7 crore.

Heightened interest came days before the announcement that Pushpa 2 The Rule's extended version would be released on January 17. Here are full details about Pushpa 2 The Rule's Box Office Collection on January 11.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Worldwide Day 38 The movie's box office worldwide collection stands at ₹1719.7 crore thirty-eight days after its release, as per Sacnilk data. Pushpa The Rise's sequel's overseas collection stands at ₹270 crore.

According to movie makers, Pushpa The Rule has already crossed the ₹1800 crore mark and has become the highest-grossing Indian film in history. “#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide," read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 38 After breaking various Indian cinema records, Allu Arjun movie collected ₹1.13 crore net on Saturday at 7:40 pm. So far, the Tollywood movie has netted a total of ₹1217.28 crore at the domestic box office.

The Tollywood movie has earned an estimated ₹2 crore on the 38th day of its release, ie January 11. The movie is maintaining strong momentum even on its sixth Saturday. However, there has been a gradual decline in earnings. Pushpa 2 The Rule earned ₹5 crore on its fifth Saturday compared to ₹2 crore earned on sixth Saturday.