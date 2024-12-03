Allu Arjun expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for supporting the film industry. The government approved a ticket price hike for Pushpa 2, set to release on December 5, with premiere shows on December 4.

Pushpa 2: The Rule received a significant boost after the Andhra Pradesh government approved a ticket price hike. After Allu Arjun's movie was reportedly granted the highest-ever price hike, the Telugu star thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naid and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for their support.

In a social media post,Allu Arjun hailed the Andhra government's move to hike ticket prices a “progressive decision that demonstrates a steadfast commitment" towards the Telugu film industry.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry," wrote Allu Arjun in his X post on Monday.

“A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon’ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry," he added.

Pushpa 2: The Rule ticket price hike Allu Arjun's movie is set to hit theatres on December 5. Ahead of its release, the Andhra Pradesh government approved the makers' request to increase the ticket price for Pushpa 2 premiere shows and for the first 13 days, India Today reported.

The premiere shows will be held in the Telugu states on December 4 at 9.30 pm in selected theatres.

The tickers for the premiere show of Pushpa 2 will be available for ₹944 (including GST) on single screens and multiplexes on December 4, reported India Today.