Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 breaks records in ticket prices; Allu Arjun hails N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan; here's why

Pushpa 2 breaks records in ticket prices; Allu Arjun hails N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan; here's why

Livemint

Allu Arjun expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for supporting the film industry. The government approved a ticket price hike for Pushpa 2, set to release on December 5, with premiere shows on December 4.

Pushpa 2: The Rule | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release in record 12,000 screens worldwide

Pushpa 2: The Rule received a significant boost after the Andhra Pradesh government approved a ticket price hike. After Allu Arjun's movie was reportedly granted the highest-ever price hike, the Telugu star thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naid and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for their support.

In a social media post,Allu Arjun hailed the Andhra government's move to hike ticket prices a “progressive decision that demonstrates a steadfast commitment" towards the Telugu film industry.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry," wrote Allu Arjun in his X post on Monday.

“A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon’ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry," he added.

Pushpa 2: The Rule ticket price hike

Allu Arjun's movie is set to hit theatres on December 5. Ahead of its release, the Andhra Pradesh government approved the makers' request to increase the ticket price for Pushpa 2 premiere shows and for the first 13 days, India Today reported.

The premiere shows will be held in the Telugu states on December 4 at 9.30 pm in selected theatres.

The tickers for the premiere show of Pushpa 2 will be available for 944 (including GST) on single screens and multiplexes on December 4, reported India Today.

Pushpa 2: The Rule advance booking

Pushpa 2's advance booking collection hints at a firm collection, as the movie surpassed 1 million ticket sales in BookMyShow, within a few days of its listing, for its first-day shows. Additionally, the movie is also receiving positive responses overseas. The Allu Arjun-starrer is expected to exceed $3.6 million in North America in first-day collections.

