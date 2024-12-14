Pushpa 2 Collection Worldwide: The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has become the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India Day 10 The Telugu action-drama film collected ₹37.9 crore net on Saturday, as per early estimates registered by Sacnilk at 6:20 pm. Taking the domestic box office collection to a whopping ₹800.1crore net. These numbers come a day after the film's collection witnessed a slight drop 2.80 percent and raked in ₹36.4 crore net. Notably, the collection on Day 10 has already surpassed previous days numbers.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said, "'PUSHPA 2' SETS ITS SIGHTS ON ₹ 500 CR... #Pushpa2 continues its dream run and dominance at the #BO... The [second] Friday numbers saw substantial growth in occupancy post 4 pm.

Optimistic about “significant growth on Saturday and Sunday,” Taran Adarsh stated, “Clocking a ₹ 25 cr+ total on its second Friday - when biz is generally slow on a working day - is a massive achievement.”

The Sukumar directorial continues its extraordinary performance at the box office featuring Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj alongside lead actors.

Its outstanding performance remains unchallenged with a net collection of ₹725.8 crore in India in the first week. Emerging as the movie with highest opening day ever in Hindi and highest debut day for a dubbed film in Hindi, Pushpa 2 raked in ₹164.25 crore on its first day in theatres.

Pushpa 2 Collection Worldwide Collection Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore gross mark in worldwide collection. Baahubali 2 took 10-11 days to achieve this feat, but Pushpa 2 overtook the figure in just 6 days.

The makers claimed that the movie minted ₹1067 crores in its first week. Sacnilk estimated that the film will most likely gross over ₹1170 crore worldwide during its 10-day run in theatres.