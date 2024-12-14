Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's film inches closer to 1,200 crore mark on Saturday — Full stats

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's film inches closer to ₹1,200 crore mark on Saturday — Full stats

Fareha Naaz

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun starrer movie achieved a remarkable net collection of 725.8 crore in India within its first week. It set records for highest opening day and fastest Indian film to cross 1,000 crore globally in just 6 days.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2024.

Pushpa 2 Collection Worldwide: The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has become the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India Day 10

The Telugu action-drama film collected 37.9 crore net on Saturday, as per early estimates registered by Sacnilk at 6:20 pm. Taking the domestic box office collection to a whopping 800.1crore net. These numbers come a day after the film's collection witnessed a slight drop 2.80 percent and raked in 36.4 crore net. Notably, the collection on Day 10 has already surpassed previous days numbers.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said, "'PUSHPA 2' SETS ITS SIGHTS ON 500 CR... #Pushpa2 continues its dream run and dominance at the #BO... The [second] Friday numbers saw substantial growth in occupancy post 4 pm.

Optimistic about “significant growth on Saturday and Sunday," Taran Adarsh stated, “Clocking a 25 cr+ total on its second Friday - when biz is generally slow on a working day - is a massive achievement."

The Sukumar directorial continues its extraordinary performance at the box office featuring Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj alongside lead actors.

Its outstanding performance remains unchallenged with a net collection of 725.8 crore in India in the first week. Emerging as the movie with highest opening day ever in Hindi and highest debut day for a dubbed film in Hindi, Pushpa 2 raked in 164.25 crore on its first day in theatres.

Pushpa 2 Collection Worldwide Collection

Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian film to cross 1,000 crore gross mark in worldwide collection. Baahubali 2 took 10-11 days to achieve this feat, but Pushpa 2 overtook the figure in just 6 days.

The makers claimed that the movie minted 1067 crores in its first week. Sacnilk estimated that the film will most likely gross over 1170 crore worldwide during its 10-day run in theatres.

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma alleged that Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's arrest on Friday was orchestrated to provide a "big publicity boost" to the actor and drive the second-week box office collections of the movie.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.