Pushpa 2 has achieved remarkable success, surpassing ₹ 900 crore within five days, becoming the second highest Indian grosser of the year. It is nearing the ₹ 1000 crore milestone, having set a record for the highest opening day in Indian cinema with ₹ 294 crore.

Pushpa 2 continued its record-breaking run in cinemas this week — crossing the ₹900 crore milestone on day five. The Allu Arjun starrer overtook popular horror-comedy Stree 2 on Tuesday to become the second highest Indian grosser of the year. The film is now inching closer to the elite ₹1000 crore club — a marker hit by approximately half a dozen films till date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ ₹922 crore gross for Pushpa 2: The Rule in five days. A record breaking film in Indian cinema…the fastest to cross the 900 CRORES milestone," exulted production banner Mythri Movie Makers on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the film is also closing in on the ₹600 crore club in the domestic box office. Cinema halls have been witnessing 'housefull' shows ever since the makers released the film last week on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sukumar-directed movie broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema — garnering ₹294 crore on its first day. The record had previously been held by SS Rajamouli-directed RRR ( ₹223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2 ( ₹217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹175 crore).

Meanwhile the Hindi version of the film earned ₹72 crore net on day one — surpassing the opening day figure set by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in 2023.

The movie released across the globe on Friday with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. The film was directed by Sukumar and comes as a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The first installment of the movie showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 is also set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling — with Allu Arjun reprising his rule as the titular character while Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil also returned as Pushpa's enemy Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.