The extended cut of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, will hit theatres on January 17. It was originally scheduled to be released on January 11, coinciding with director Sukumar’s birthday. The delay was attributed to technical issues during the final processing of the additional footage.

The makers have announced that the extended version will feature 20 minutes of new content. Fans can expect unseen sequences, including a much-anticipated scene set in Japan.

A glimpse of the scene was a part of the trailer. However, it was not included in the original theatrical release. One scene, which shows Allu Arjun wearing a kimono and slamming his hand on a table, has particularly caught viewers’ attention.

The production team released a new promo titled Pushpa 2 Reloaded on January 12 to keep the excitement alive. This promo video features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The release of the promo on X (formerly Twitter) included the caption, “Adding fuel to the WILDFIRE! #Pushpa2Reloaded storms into theatres on JAN 17th! Here’s the GLIMPSE to ignite your excitement!”

The teaser has reignited interest in the movie, with fans speculating if the extended cut might hint at a possible Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Fans have responded enthusiastically, with many expressing eagerness to revisit the film for the extended footage.

Social media reactions “Allu arjun is not simply acting, he is just living in that character. Pure goosebumps overloaded,” wrote one fan.

“Don't worry we all indians are going to watch pushpa 2 reloaded and make it 2000 CR Box-office Tsunami,” wrote another.

“It will cross dangal collections...I will watch again on Jan 17th,” came from another fan.