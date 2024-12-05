The sequel Pushpa 2 has achieved mega-blockbuster status, earning rave reviews for its intense performances and high-octane action. Critic Taran Adarsh rated it 4.5 stars, commending the film's well-crafted narrative and tight editing despite its lengthy runtime.

Pushpa 2: The Rule: The sequel of Allu Arjun's most loved franchisee 'Pushpa' has not only broken box-office records but has also garnered heaps of praise from movie critics and fans alike.

The movie has been deemed a “mega-blockbuster" and both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been lauded for their ‘intense’ performance. Fahadh Faasil also got accolades for his role in Pushpa 2.

As Pushpa Raj, the character of Allu Arjun, continues his journey to rise from a labourer to a key figure in the sandalwood smuggling world, "high-octane action sequences" of director Sukumar's Pushpa2 were well received by the audience.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh called Pushpa 2 a “mega-blockbuster" and gave it 4.5 stars.

In his review on X, Adarsh said the “solid film" is a “wildfire entertainer". He hailed Allu Arjun was his “beyond fantastic" performance in the movie, while also praising Sukumar for delivering the big hit, knowing the “weight of humongous expectations" it carried.

"Wildfire entertainer... Solid film in all respects... Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun, he is beyond fantastic... Sukumar is a magician... The Box Office Typhoon has arrived," the movie critic said.

“Sukumar knows well that Pushpa2 carries the weight of humongous expectations, and he delivers by crafting a narrative that's packed with unexpected twists and turns, precisely why Pushpa 2 works bigtime," he added.

Adarsh also highlighted the “another plus" in the high-octane action sequence movie which was “meticulously choreographed to perfection" – the dialogues. “Much like in the first part, amplify the impact of the well-structured sequences."

However, addressing the concerns over the film's runtime of 3 hours, 20 minutes, the movie critic dismissed the doubts that certain scenes that could have been trimmed for a tighter narrative, and said editor Naveen Nooli's editing is watertight. "Ensuring the pacing remains taut and leaving no room for restlessness."

On the film's music, he said while Pushpa 2 may not have a soundtrack that grabs the audience on the first listen, “DSP's compositions come alive on screen, perfectly complementing the narrative".

“Pushpa 2 cements Allu Arjun's status as one of India's finest actors. His trademark swag and impeccable dialogue delivery add tremendous depth to his performance," Taran Adarsh said.

Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna also contributed with stellar performances.

“Fahadh Faasil, as the ruthless police officer, is outstanding. An incredible talent... Rashmika Mandanna also makes her presence felt at key moments, despite the focus being on the two male leads," he said, adding that Pushpa 2 is “UNMISSABLE".

Here's how netizens reacted: “Allu Arjun truly nailed it in Pushpa 2! The man is a powerhouse, and Sukumar’s magic behind the camera just takes it to another level. It’s definitely a wild ride that’s hard to beat," a user said.

Commented one user, "Pushpa 2 FIRST HALF: TERRIFICALLY WRITTEN by SUKKU. Excellent Sound design with Incredible DSP's Background Score!! Allu Arjun's Performance is at its finest!"

“The anticipation was real and Pushpa 2 movie did not disappoint. Allu Arjun is unstoppable," said another user.

“It’s crazy entertainer. Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna & all others are in top form. The police station scene and pre-interval block are highlights. Mass appealing dialogues and dose of humor keep the film engaging," another user added.