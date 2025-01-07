Pushpa 2 Biggest Box Office hit: Days after smashing all the records, Pushpa Raj has finally become the ruler of Indian cinema. Allu Arjun's action drama has become the biggest box office hit after toppling Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 from the position.

Sukumar's directed movie has earned the feat after earning ₹1831 crore in just 32 days. The worldwide collection sealed Pushpa 2's spot as the industry's all-time hit.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office The movie makers made the announcement on social media and declared Pushpa The Rule the biggest hit of Indian cinema.

“Pushpa 2 The Rule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA .The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office numbers are yet to be confirmed by other industry trackers. According to Sacnilk, the movie's worldwide box office collection stands at ₹1707 crore till day 32.

Baahubali 2 The Conclusion record Prabhas's movie Baahubali 2 The Conclusion broke all records after it was released in 2017. The movie had earned an estimated ₹1788.06 crore worldwide and became the biggest box office hit of the Indian cinema, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Worldwide Box Office Collection The sequel of Pushpa The Rise's worldwide collection stood at ₹1707 crore on Monday, January 7. The movie's overseas collection was at ₹269 crore. The movie was made in a budget of ₹400 crore and its India collection (net) stood at ₹1208.7 crore. Ever since its release in December, the movie has broken multiple records and brought cheers to Indan cinema business.

