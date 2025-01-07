Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 is the new ruler! Allu Arjun's movie dethrones Prabhas's Baahubali 2 as biggest Box Office hit after 7 years

Pushpa 2 is the new ruler! Allu Arjun's movie dethrones Prabhas's Baahubali 2 as biggest Box Office hit after 7 years

Livemint , Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Pushpa 2 has emerged as the biggest box office hit in Indian cinema, surpassing Baahubali 2. Directed by Sukumar, the film has grossed 1831 crore in just 32 days, solidifying its status as an all-time industry favorite.

Pushpa 2 has dethroned Prabhas-starrer Baahubali to become the biggest hit of all time.

Pushpa 2 Biggest Box Office hit: Days after smashing all the records, Pushpa Raj has finally become the ruler of Indian cinema. Allu Arjun's action drama has become the biggest box office hit after toppling Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 from the position.

Sukumar's directed movie has earned the feat after earning 1831 crore in just 32 days. The worldwide collection sealed Pushpa 2's spot as the industry's all-time hit.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office

The movie makers made the announcement on social media and declared Pushpa The Rule the biggest hit of Indian cinema.

“Pushpa 2 The Rule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA .The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide," read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office numbers are yet to be confirmed by other industry trackers. According to Sacnilk, the movie's worldwide box office collection stands at 1707 crore till day 32.

Baahubali 2 The Conclusion record

Prabhas's movie Baahubali 2 The Conclusion broke all records after it was released in 2017. The movie had earned an estimated 1788.06 crore worldwide and became the biggest box office hit of the Indian cinema, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Worldwide Box Office Collection

The sequel of Pushpa The Rise's worldwide collection stood at 1707 crore on Monday, January 7. The movie's overseas collection was at 269 crore. The movie was made in a budget of 400 crore and its India collection (net) stood at 1208.7 crore. Ever since its release in December, the movie has broken multiple records and brought cheers to Indan cinema business.

Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection on Day 33

After a month of strong box office collection, the movie's magic is fading away among its Indian audience. Pushpa 2 The Rule witnessed another slump after a good fifth weekend run. Pushpa 2 lost 65.28 per cent in its earnings from Sunday, when it earned 7.2 crore.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.