Pushpa 2 breaks records: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is making history and rewriting the records with its exceptional performance at the box office. As it embarks on its historic journey to shatter more records and set new benchmarks, let's have a look at the records it has broken until now.

Pushpa 2 is setting new milestones every day and continues to shatter records. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Telugu-language action-drama film, which was released on December 7, has broken the following records:

Highest opening day ever in Hindi.

Highest non-holiday and non-festival opening day ever in Hindi.

Highest opening day for a dubbed film in Hindi ever.

Highest third day - Saturday

Highest fourth day - Sunday

Pushpa 2 emerged as the highest scorer in its first 3 days

Highest extended opening weekend - 4 days

Highest non-holiday and non-festival extended opening weekend - 4 days.

First Hindi film to surpass ₹ 70 crore mark on two separate days - opening day (Thursday) and third day (Saturday).

Fastest to cross ₹ 250 crore mark - Day 4, Sunday

Fastest to cross ₹ 250 crore mark - Day 4, Sunday

Fastest to cross ₹ 300 crore mark - Day 5, Monday

Fastest to cross ₹ 400 crore mark

Fastest Indian film to gross 1000 crores worldwide in 6 days

As per early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sukumar directorial movie collected ₹37.40 crore net at 10:40 PM. This comes a day after the film collected ₹43.35 crore net. Mythri Movie Makers' production film raked in a whopping ₹725.75 crore net in India.