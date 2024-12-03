Pushpa 2 has set a record by selling over 1 million tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing previous records held by KGF 2 and Baahubali 2. The movie, releasing on December 5, 2024, is receiving an enthusiastic response nationwide, particularly in major cities.

Pushpa 2 advance booking: Allu Arjun's movie has received a boisterous response from the audience even before its release. The action movie set a record after it surpassed KGF 2, Baahubali 2, and Kalki 2898 AD and became the fastest movie to sell 1 million tickets on BookMyShow.

The record-breaking booking collection numbers of Allu Arjun's movie reflect the public's enthusiasm for the movie. According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule sold over 3 lakh tickets for the first day after the beginning of advance bookings.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the fastest movie to surpass the 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, crossing Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and K.G.F.: Chapter 2. Fans rushed to get their tickets booked, on BookMyShow, across the country with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune leading the charge," said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.

Pushpa 2 The Rule release The sequel of the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise is set to release on 5 December 2024. The movie is receiving an overwhelming response from northern and southern markets. Allu Arjun's action drama is also rewriting pre-sales records in the US.

The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and other actors in key roles. Based on its strong pre-sales number, it is likely to make a notable impact at the box office and may become the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to make a notable impact at the box office and the strong pre-release buzz positions the sequel as a strong contender to set new records for opening-day and weekend collections this year," said Saksena.