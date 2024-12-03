Pushpa 2 advance booking: Allu Arjun's movie has received a boisterous response from the audience even before its release. The action movie set a record after it surpassed KGF 2, Baahubali 2, and Kalki 2898 AD and became the fastest movie to sell 1 million tickets on BookMyShow.
The record-breaking booking collection numbers of Allu Arjun's movie reflect the public's enthusiasm for the movie. According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule sold over 3 lakh tickets for the first day after the beginning of advance bookings.
“Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the fastest movie to surpass the 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, crossing Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and K.G.F.: Chapter 2. Fans rushed to get their tickets booked, on BookMyShow, across the country with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune leading the charge," said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.
Pushpa 2 The Rule release
The sequel of the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise is set to release on 5 December 2024. The movie is receiving an overwhelming response from northern and southern markets. Allu Arjun's action drama is also rewriting pre-sales records in the US.
The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and other actors in key roles. Based on its strong pre-sales number, it is likely to make a notable impact at the box office and may become the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year.
“Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to make a notable impact at the box office and the strong pre-release buzz positions the sequel as a strong contender to set new records for opening-day and weekend collections this year," said Saksena.
About Pushpa 2: The Rule
Pushpa 2 The Rule has managed to create buzz among public just like its prequel, Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021. The movie has been directed by Sukumar and is a titular anti-hero movie featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil. In the movie, the audience will see Pushpa clashing with Shekhawat. There has been no confirmation so far, but there are anticipations of a third part of the movie which may be made over the coming years.