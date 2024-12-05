Allu Arjun's movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has not only broken box-office records but is also garnering heaps of praises from fans. Pushpa 2 is poised to be a “mega-blockbuster" and both the lead actors, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, have been lauded for their ‘intense’ performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Hyderabad, fans gathered in large numbers at Sandhya Theatre to catch a show of the film. After watching the film, a fa , Divij, who watched Pushpa 2 at Sandhya told ANI, “The movie was pretty good and the first half was pretty decent. Coming to the second half, it was very good. Every scene was mindblowing..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another fan said, “Second half is so good…"

Another fan expressed his excitment and said that “...Climax was crazy…"

Ahead of the film's premiere, fans celebrated and burst crackers outside the Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada. The Telangana government had allowed additional screenings and an early premiere at 9:30 am on December 4. The state has also permitted two additional screenings — at 1:00 am and 4:00 am — in addition to the five regular shows from December 5. According to reports, single-screen theatres were permitted to raise ticket prices by ₹150 until December 8.