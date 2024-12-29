Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil shine in the new song from Pushpa 2, titled 'Dum hai toh rok ke bata'. Featuring vocals by Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, and Pooja AV, the track showcases Arjun's character challenging Faasil's presence.

Pushpa 2 new song: As Pushpa The Rule's craze continue among masses, the movie's makers have released new song from the action film.

