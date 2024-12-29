Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 new song Out! Allu Arjun's movie makers release new song in Hindi: ‘Dum hai to rok ke bata’ | Watch video

Pushpa 2 new song Out! Allu Arjun's movie makers release new song in Hindi: ‘Dum hai to rok ke bata’ | Watch video

Livemint

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil shine in the new song from Pushpa 2, titled 'Dum hai toh rok ke bata'. Featuring vocals by Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, and Pooja AV, the track showcases Arjun's character challenging Faasil's presence.

Pushpa 2 movie makers released new song of the movie.

Pushpa 2 new song: As Pushpa The Rule's craze continue among masses, the movie's makers have released new song from the action film.

Pushpa 2's latest song, titled ‘Dum hai toh rok ke bata’, features Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil. The video of the sound track shows Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj as challenging Faasil's character.

Allu Arjun's captivating moves and Fahadh Faasil's commanding presence in the song have grabbed the attention of netizens.The track features vocals by Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, and Pooja AV, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

