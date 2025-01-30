Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun's action drama received strong response from audience after it released on OTT platform Netflix on Thursday. Reactions poured in after watching the extended version of Pushpa 2: The Rule on Netflix.

Pushpa The Rise's sequel shattered multiple records of Indian movies and became the biggest Indian box office (BO) opener of all time. The movie is now streaming with 23 minutes of extra footage.

"Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on January 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada!" read a post by the streaming giant on social media.

'Pushpa 2' OTT social media reaction Several social media users expressed their excitement over the release of Allu Arjun's movie on OTT platform.

“Fire nahi. Wildfire [sic],” commented a user on Netflix announcement on X.

“WIld Fire Pushpa Raj,” commented another user.

“Pushpa 2 on OTT, set your calendars, don’t miss the extended thrill [sic],” read a post by another user.

“Pushpa 2 on OTT? Time to cancel all Thursday plans and embrace the madness! [sic]”

Ahead of Pushpa 2 OTT release, a user posted, “Looks like Pushpa 2 is all set to rule the OTT platforms! Can't wait to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in action again. #Pushpa2 [sic]”

“King of Indian cinema [sic]”

A few users shared their disappointment over absence of Pushpa The Rise on Netflix. Pushpa The Rise is available for watching on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

“Where’s Pushpa 1? Or did you forget about that? [sic]” commented a user.

About Pushpa 2 OTT release Sukumar's directorial is the second part of Pushpa The Rise released in 2021. The second part received a tremendous response even outshining its prequel.

The first part of the movie showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa 2 The Rule focuses on the story of a common man who becomes a sandalwood don. As his business continues to flourish, lead character Pushpa Raj faces challenges from the antagonist, police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahad Faasil).