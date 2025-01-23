Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has been the talk of the town ever since it stormed the box office on December 5, 2024. With a jaw-dropping global collection of ₹1,800 crore, the film is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of the year. And now, fans are eagerly awaiting the next big step in Pushpa 2’s journey: its OTT release. What can we expect? Let’s dive into the latest buzz!

Push 2 OTT Release Around the Corner? While no official confirmation has been made by the makers, a Moneycontrol report has suggested that Pushpa 2 could land on Netflix around January 30 or 31, 2025. This has set the internet abuzz with anticipation. The film's massive success in cinemas only added to the excitement surrounding its digital debut.

Interestingly, before all the OTT talk began, on December 20, 2024 the creators of Pushpa 2 had clearly stated that the movie would be available for streaming only after completing a full 56-day theatrical run. The makers even shared a note, urging fans to continue enjoying the movie on the big screen during the festive season. However, as the days progress, it seems like the wait for the OTT release is nearing its end!

Pushpa 2: The Rule had a theatrical release on 5 December 2024.

Pushpa 2 Extended Version Released and What’s Next? As if the original film wasn’t intense enough, the makers treated fans to an extended version of Pushpa 2 on January 17, adding 20 minutes of additional footage in both Telugu and Hindi.

This has only heightened curiosity: will this extended edition be the version streaming on OTT?

Pushpa 2 continues the saga of Pushparaj (Allu Arjun), the notorious leader of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. With his empire growing, Pushparaj now faces a powerful new rival in the form of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by the incredibly talented Fahadh Faasil.

Rashmika Mandanna returns as the strong-willed wife, contributing to the film’s gripping narrative.